Israel J. Crockett Jr.

Published 10:17 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

By Staff Reports

PECK, La. — Funeral services for Israel J. Crockett Jr., 20, of Baton Rouge, La., and formerly of Ferriday, Louisiana, who died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Life Changing Ministry in Peck, La., with Pastor James Hillard officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

Burial will follow at Clayton Garden of rest Cemetery in Clayton, La., under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe, La.

More News

Vidalia 12U softball All-Stars win district championship

Natchez police arrest man on attempted murder charge in shooting incident

UPDATE: Man dies after he collapsed suddenly during Natchez Board of Aldermen meeting

18-wheeler takes out power lines near Walgreen’s; traffic backs up on U.S. 61

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Should America pay reparations to descendants of African slaves?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Email newsletter signup