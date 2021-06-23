PECK, La. — Funeral services for Israel J. Crockett Jr., 20, of Baton Rouge, La., and formerly of Ferriday, Louisiana, who died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Life Changing Ministry in Peck, La., with Pastor James Hillard officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

Burial will follow at Clayton Garden of rest Cemetery in Clayton, La., under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe, La.