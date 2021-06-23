UPDATE: Man dies after he collapsed suddenly during Natchez Board of Aldermen meeting

NATCHEZ — A man who collapsed in the City Council Chamber during a special called meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen Wednesday has died.

The man was making a presentation about blighted property in his neighborhood when he suddenly collapsed. Officials who knew the man said he was more than 70 years of age, however, no other medical history was known.

Officials called 911 and Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington performed CPR until an ambulance arrived, however, the man was unresponsive.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson adjourned the meeting early after officials prayed for the man before he died.

“Due to a medical emergency affecting an individual in attendance at tonight’s BOA meeting, the meeting has been adjourned and will be rescheduled at a later date,” Gibson said in a written statement. “Our prayers are with the individual and their family.”

Gibson said authorities were still trying to contact family members and therefore have not released the the man’s name.

Before the incident, Aldermen unanimously approved minutes of prior meetings. No other actions were taken. Gibson said the meeting may be rescheduled for Monday.