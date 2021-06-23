Dec. 9, 1934 – June 22, 2021

VIDALIA — A Celebration of Life service for Mary Helen Staggs, 84 of Vidalia, La., will be Friday, June 25, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Friday. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mary Helen Staggs was born December 9, 1934, in Centerville, La., to Lester Edward Staggs and Mary Ivey Staggs and passed away June 22, 2021. She was a member of the Sycamore Baptist Church. She worked for many years at Belwood Country Club as the Food and Beverage Manager. During her final days, former members of Belwood Country Club told memorable stories about their children and Mary Helen. She thought highly of the members and loved their children. She considered them family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Cynthia Nowak, sister, Elaine Keith and Brother, William Floyd Staggs.

Those left to cherish her memory are: sister, Dorothy Ulmer (Ferman) of Ferriday, niece Lori Mitchell (Craig) of Murfreesboro, TN, niece Kelly Escobar Iregui (Renato), of Murfreesboro, TN, sister-in-law, Lydia “Lottie” Staggs of Vidalia, nephew William “Billy” Staggs (Suzanne) of Vidalia, nephew Harry Lee Staggs (Dixie) of Vidalia, niece, Sherry Gray (David) of Clayton, niece Debbie Rials (Tony) of Rayville, La., niece Lisa Parker of Ferriday, nephew, Ray Keith of Ridgecrest, nephew, Larry Keith of Ridgecrest, nephew, Ricky Keith of Monterey, nephews Clifford Smith, Ronnie Smith and niece Donna Smith.

Mary Helen is also survived by her very special friends, Margaret Cooley, Susan Powell and Sheila Moran. She deeply loved them.

She loved children and enjoyed all of her great nieces and nephews. A special thank you goes to her niece, Sherry Gray, who stayed by her side daily. The family wants to thank the employees at Concordia Parish Library who took time to find her favorite books and bring them to her. She was an avid reader. The Encompass Health nurses and aids were a Godsend to her in the last days. The family highly respects their service and compassion.

Memorials may be made to Concordia Parish Library and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

