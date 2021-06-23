Natchez police arrest man on attempted murder charge in shooting incident

Published 8:05 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Natchez police have arrested a man for attempting murder in connection with a Sunday, June 13, shooting on Watts Avenue.

On Sunday, June 13, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Demetric McKnight and Jamie Hollins were engaged in a verbal altercation on Watts Avenue in Natchez which resulted in McKnight shooting Hollins, according to a news release from the Natchez Police Department.

McKnight

Hollins was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson.

On Thursday, June 17, Natchez Police Department detectives executed a search warrant at the residence of McKnight and arrested and charged him with attempted murder.

During the search of the residence, detectives located 23.8 grams of marijuana and McKnight was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

McKnight is being held on a $250,000 bond.

