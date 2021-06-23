March 10, 1923 – June 21, 2021

Funeral services for Mrs. Norma Lynn Johnson Walker will be on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church in Natchez at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in the Roxie Cemetery in Roxie. Rev. Jamie Wallace and Rev. Kevin Campbell will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and will continue on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Norma Lynn Johnson Walker, 98, of Roxie, passed from this life on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Adams County Nursing Center. She was born on March 10, 1923 in the Ireland Community in Wilkinson County to Bryan Johnson and Eunice Davidson Johnson.

Mrs. Walker was a proud graduate of Mississippi State College for Women, now Mississippi University for Women, finishing her requirements for diploma in three years. She also attended Ole Miss and LSU. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 76 years. She was also a member of the Franklin County Women’s Club. She enjoyed traveling all over the world, genealogy, calligraphy, and photography. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She was a lifelong member of Roxie United Methodist Church until it closed and then became a faithful member to Jefferson Street United Methodist Church in Natchez.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Billy Case Walker and brother, Bryan Leston Johnson.

Survivors are her son, Edward C. “Eddie” Walker (Cathy); grandchildren, Andrew Walker (Lacey), Austin Walker; brother, William Cooper “W.C.” Johnson and a host of family and friends.

The family request memorials be made in her name to the Jefferson Street UMC Building Fund, Shriner’s Hospital, Mississippi University for Women or charity of your choice.

