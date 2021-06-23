April 4, 1942 – June 19, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Shirley Minyonne Pennington Price, 79, of Brookhaven, who departed this earthly life on June 19, 2021, in Hattiesburg will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the First Pentecostal Church of Natchez at 12 p.m. with Rev. Shannon Pennington officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at First Pentecostal Church of Natchez.

Shirley was born on April 4, 1942, in Brookhaven, to Benjamen Franklin Pennington and Ethel Mae Pennington.

She was preceded in death by her parents and spouse, Corban Earl Price; and three brothers: Jackie Ezell Pennington, Gene Larry Pennington, and Bobby Joe Pennington.

Shirley leaves to cherish her beautiful memories one son, Randy (Delane) Price; one daughter, Shiela (Troy) Price Kenney; grandchildren: Randall Allan Price, Ryan Price, Darby Kenney, and Colton Kenney; great grandchildren: Piper Kenney, Penelope Kenney, and Paxlea Kenney; siblings: Frank (Virgie) Pennington, Sr., David (Glynda) Pennington, and Karen (David) Brown; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Joan Peters and Glynda Mae.

Pallbearers: Randall Price, Colton Kenney, Curtis Pennington, Anthony Pennington, Michael Brown, Brian Brown, Michael Case, and Frank “Junior” Pennington.

