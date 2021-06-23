Vidalia 12U softball All-Stars win district championship

VIDALIA — Vidalia’s 12U All-Stars beat Avoyelles Parish All-Stars 5-1 to win their district championship and advance to regionals Wednesday night. Vidalia plays their first game of regionals in Broussard, Louisiana on July 10 at 2 p.m.

Winning pitcher Molly Shirley had 13 strikeouts and a no-hitter as Vidalia put together a solid defensive performance committing just two errors. Head Coach Jaclyn LeBlanc said her team’s defense won them the game in her post game speech to her team.

“It was a team effort. A full team effort to get every single out that was made,” LeBlanc said.

Vidalia broke the game open in the top of the sixth inning. They strung together a couple of slap bunts courtesy of Kinsley LeBlanc and Molly Shirley. Ryleigh King hit a bases clearing double over the centerfielder’s head to push LeBlanc and Shirley across the plate.

Vidalia added another run courtesy of a single from Chloe McGlothin to take a three run lead. They retired the side in the bottom half of the inning to win.

“When you go home tonight remember that scoreboard was 2-1 until we bunted,” LeBlanc said. “That is how important bunting is.”