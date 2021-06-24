Crime reports: Friday, June 25, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Lotus Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Seven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Itasca Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on North Pearl Street.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Cranfield Road.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on State Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Civil matter on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Grafton Circle.

Property damage on Louisiana Street.

Theft on Lewis Drive.

Two false alarms on Lotus Drive.

Harassment on State Street.

False alarm on Englewood Lane.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two intelligence reports on Saragossa Road.

Intelligence report on Sandpiper Road.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Flowers Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Threats on Roth Hill Road.

Disturbance on Canvas Back Court.

Road hazard on Coventry Road.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Domestic disturbance on St. Catherine Street.

Snake call on State Street.

Suspicious activity on Old Washington Road.

Suspicious activity on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Deer Lake Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Monday

Welfare concern/check on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Three harassment reports on Devereux Drive.

Missing person on Wisteria Lane.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Loose livestock on Baldwin Lane.

Disturbance on Irving Lane.

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Maple Drive.

Wrecker needed on Garden Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Lee Parker Road.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Two traffic stops on Jefferson Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Morgantown Road.

Accident at Sango.

Two accidents on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Theft on Jack Kelly Road.

Theft on State Street.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Coventry Road.

Property damage on North Dr. Martin Luther King Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Dog problem on Greenwood Plantation Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on State Street.

Trespassing on Bryan Road.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reckless driving on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Southwind Road.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Darrell Anthony Martin, 19, 206 Read Street, Natchez, on charge of stolen gun. Held on $500.00 bond.

Gerald Wayne Nettles, 33, 115 Kaiser Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of stolen gun. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Anthony James Johnston, 23, 11 Fieldview Drive, Roxie, on charges of parole violation and petit larceny. Held without bond.

Austin Wiggins, 23, 411 Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault – domestic violence and malicious mischief. Released on $3,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Derrick Jamon Chatman, 41, 41B Brighton Plantation Road, Natchez on charge of sexual battery. Held without bond.

Jeremy McKinley Williams, 36, 408 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Donnie T. DeShotel, 18, 7430 Louisiana 1075, Plaucheville, court sentenced to 15 days with in 60 days and a $1,710 for illegal hunting.

Otis C. Jefferson, 18, 100 Oak Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to three days default $410 for simple criminal damage to property.

Antonio Z. Williams Jr., 19, 113 Tubman Road, Natchez, court sentenced to 15 days default and a fine of $640 for possession of marijuana.

Marvin King, 64, 200 Vidalia Street, Vidalia, bond revoked for three counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Andrew B. Briggs, 23, 1222 Apple Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to 30 days default, $760 for cyber stalking.

Lorenzo Dithion Jackson, 34, 515 Watson Alley, Ferriday, court sentenced to three years suspension, three years probation for introducing a possession of contraband in a correctional institution.

Benjamin W Huff Sr. , 35, 916 Airport Road, Vidalia, on a probation violation.

Arrests — Tuesday

Shaw W. Perkins, 60, 225 Airport Road on Vidalia, on charges of aggravated battery.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Stephens Road

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Theft on Freeman Street

Loose horses on US 84

Auto Accident on Louisiana 131

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Theft on US 84

Medical call on Natchez Street

Medical call on Canal Street

Auto accident on US 84

Medical call on Moose Lodge Road

Juvenile problem on Grape Street

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Disturbance on Louisiana 569

Welfare check on Louisiana 129

Medical emergency on Firmin Drive

Disturbance on Airport Road

Medical call on Martin Luther King Drive

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on Carter Street

Medical call on Cross Street

Suspicious person on Louisiana 425

Reports — Tuesday

Drug law violation on US 84

Fight on Circle Drive

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 65

Bull in roadway on Louisiana 129

Cruelty to animals on Ron Road

Miscellaneous call on Sycamore Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Danny Drive

Miscellaneous call on Duck Road

Miscellaneous call on Earl Robert Road

Miscellaneous call on Perch Hole Bayou Road

Medical emergency on Magnolia Street

Medical call on Airport Road

Disturbance on Louisiana 131

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on Mack Moore Road

Miscellaneous call on Freeman Road

Fire call on 906