Juneteenth parade, car seat giveaway to take place Saturday

NATCHEZ — The rescheduled Juneteenth parade will take place Saturday, organizers said.

The parade, which was originally meant to take place on the day of Juneteenth last weekend, had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

Parade organizer Jacqueline Marsaw of the NAACP said the line-up begins at 2 p.m. on Broadway Street for the parade to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The parade will proceed up Franklin Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Street, she said.

Before the parade, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is giving away car seats and booster seats based on individual need and whether the car seat a person is using is deemed safe for their child.

The distribution will take place on the corner of High Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Street across from Zipy’s from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Those interested will need to bring their child, vehicle and owner’s manual.

“We will have convertible car seats, high back boosters and regular booster seats,” a news release from ACSO states. “New seats will be issued based upon need and/or if your current seat has been recalled or upon inspection is not deemed safe.”