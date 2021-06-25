Sept. 16, 1936 – June 23, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Billy Ray Neal Murray of Natchez, who died Thursday, June 23, 2021, in Jackson will be held at a later date.

Mr. Murray was born September 16, 1936, in Franklin County, the son of Farris Rowan Murray and Eva Priest Murray.

He was a 1956 graduate of Brookhaven High School. He attended Copiah Lincoln Community College and played the drums in the marching band. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and taught 3rd grade Sunday School for 35 years. He helped build Adams County Christian School and the Gymnasium. Mr. Murray loved being a truck driver and traveling the country with his wife. He was an avid gardener, who loved potting plants and giving them to friends. His favorite times were spent on his beloved family farm in Franklin County.

Mr. Murray was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruby Mae Murray Anglin; brother-in-law, Bryant Anglin; and sister-in-law Laura Eidt.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Barbara Joan Murray; daughter Bethany Murray Dalton and husband Jack; son Bryant Murray and wife Melanie; four grandchildren, Bryce Murray and wife Kate, Merritt Murray; Kimberly Dalton Chitko and husband Jamie, and Rebecca Dalton Owen and husband Donn; five great grandchildren, Montgomery Owen, Paul Cooper Owen, Dalton Chitko, Caroline Chitko and Margaret Alice Murray; beloved companion, Rudy; and special friend Lekeshia Frazier.

Memorial may be made to a church of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to lairdfh.com.