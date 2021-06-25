Dec. 21, 1949 – June 19, 2021

John Paul Tallarico Jr., 71, of Gloster, Mississippi, departed this earth after a long illness on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

He was born December 21, 1949, in Kyoto, Japan, to John Paul Tallarico Sr., who was in the military and stationed there at that time with his wife Eleanor Corban Tallarico.

John Paul also was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War.

He is preceded in death by his father John, his mother Eleanor; and one sister Evelyn Tallarico.

He is survived by four sisters, Eleanor A. Vallely and husband Bill of Gloster, Darlene Williams and husband John of Gloster, Elaine Jenkins and husband Dennis of McComb, MS., and A. Tallarico of Snohomish, WA. He was loved by many nieces and nephews — too many to mention.

Graveside services are Saturday June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Roseland Cemetery.

Visiting after the service will be at 626 Myra McClain Street in Gloster.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Rice and Beans Ministry at rabmin.org.