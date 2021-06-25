Luella Dunbar

June 23, 1923 – June 20, 2021

Mother Luella “Baby Sis” Dunbar departed this life on June 20, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida.

She was born June 23, 1923, in Natchez, Adams Co, Mississippi to the late Dave Geter and the late Susie D. Duffie.

She attended Kingston School in Kingston, MS. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and joined Jerusalem Baptist Church #2 in Kingston under the leadership of the late Rev. W.S. Scott in 1951. She served on the usher board faithfully until her health began to fail in 2016. She was a member of Lucinda Robinson Chapter #6 O.E.S. and the White Star Lodge #5.

She was married to the late L.J. Dunbar, Sr. To this union six children were born. She also was blessed with a bonus son.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter Hazel D. Gills, four brothers Thomas (Manch) Johnson, Richard (Mutt) Johnson, Fred (Bubbie) Geter and Lester Geter; one sister Mary (Dud) Vanwright, and two sons-in-law Donald Gills and Albert Fleming.

She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters Joyce C. Fleming, and Barbara Dunbar of Natchez, MS, and Velma (Rodney) Edwards of Jacksonville, FL; two sons L.J. Dunbar, Jr. of Natchez, MS and Cleveland (Bianca) Dunbar of Gulf Breeze, FL; a bonus son Grant (Earnestine) Green of Natchez, MS; five grandsons Anthony (Stacy) Dunbar, Brian (Malikia) Williams of Charlotte, NC, Tobias (Toby) Dunbar of Natchez, MS, Gabriel Edwards of Jacksonville, FL, and Chief Petty Officer Marcus ( Olivia) Ames of San Diego, CA; one granddaughter Chief Petty Officer Latrice (Melvin) Jackson of Groton, CT; bonus grandson Raymond Green of Natchez, MS; three bonus granddaughters Joyce (Carwin) Bingham of Houston, TX, Veronica Green and Ladonna Moore of Natchez, MS; sixteen great grandchildren, four godchildren Augustine Reynolds and Ladonna Moore of Natchez, MS, Sonya Butler of Biloxi, MS and Roslyn (Cyrus) Thornton of Mobile, AL; sister-in-law Virginia Dunbar of St. Louis, MO; special friends Ernestine (Phillip) Mosby of Jackson, MS, Jessie W. Reed of Racine, WI, Angela Demby Walker, Ora Payne, Beatrice King, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Smith all of Natchez, MS along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Winfield Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Sunday, June 27, at 1 p.m. at Zion Chapel Baptist Church #2 in Kingston. Visitation will be Saturday, June 26th in the funeral home chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. and from noon until service begins at the church on Sunday.