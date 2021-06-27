Barbara LaForte Adams

Adams

Feb  26, 1936 – June 23, 2021

Funeral services for Barbara LaForte Adams, 85, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on June 23, 2021, in Natchez will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church in Natchez at 2 p.m under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Monday, June 28, from 1 p.m  until service time at Assumption Catholic Church.

Barbara was born on February 26, 1936, in Devil’s Lake, ND, to Francis and Jenny LaForte.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed Adams; two sons, Bryant and Brett Adams; one grandson, Corey Adams; and one sister, Stella Wilkie.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Steve Adams and Justin (Susie) Adams; one daughter, Linda Adams; one daughter-in-law, Terri Adams; three grandsons: Josh (Molly) Adams, Lance Adams, and Dustin Adams; one granddaughter, Sherry (Shawn) Booty; two sisters, Mary Jane Lindstrom and Jeannie Wheeler; one brother, Francis (Rosie) LaForte Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

 

