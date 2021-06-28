Residents, businesses in Vidalia to lose power during storm

VIDALIA — Numerous power outages have occurred in Vidalia, La., as a storm passed through the area Monday afternoon.

Traffic lights on Carter Street near the Mississippi River bridges were off while linemen were still at work restoring power 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.

A spokesperson for the Town of Vidalia Utilities Department said that a line was down in the area of Dandridge and Lynn streets.

At 6 p.m. Monday, officials said power should be fully restored, asking those still without power to contact the town utility department.