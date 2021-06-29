Courthouse Records: June 30, 2021

Adams County

June 18-24

Civil suits:

Heirship of Peggy A. Hobbs et al.

Divorces:

William F. Riley Jr. and Debra Merritt Riley. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Bradrick Montrel Dean and Jessica Gibson Dean. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Jadarius Lamar Jones, 25, Natchez to Tiffany Tyon Jackson (Pettis), 28, Natchez.

James Johnson Jr., 37, Natchez to Marquitta Lynette Smith, 37, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

June 17-23

205 Linton Avenue, LLC to Hannah Laura Durkin, lot 56 Clifton Addition.

Barbara S. Stein to Treneka Jereese Hardin and Larry Hardin, lot 68 The Hills Subdivision.

Darren Profice. To Erick S. Redden, lot 62 Broadmoor Subdivision, Second Development Revised.

Roosevelt L. Lenoir to Brrodrick Shannon and Markecia Carroll, lot F of a Division of a Portion of Mt. Air Plantation and Highland Plantation.

Forrest D. Foster and Lantz P. Foster to Mc2, LLC, lot 31 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Claire Profilet Cothren to William Garland Wills IV, land beginning at a point on said easterly line of North Union Street.

Adams Kirk and Jennifer Evans Kirck to Oleta Marie Forse, land being lot 60 and a portion of lot 61 of the lots of the Estate of Jonathon Thompson.

Samir Chandra Gautam and Sahitya Bhandari to John A. White and Kathy H. White, lot 200 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, Eleven Lot Addition to First Development.

Stephanie Jane Lane, now Miller, and William Bobby Kepper to Windell Weeden and Stephen Cook, lot 11 in Block 2 Buena Vista Heights Addition.

Mortgages:

June 17-23

Benjamin Bricken to KeyBank, land commencing at a point in the center of Cemetery Road.

Sim M. Mosby and Elizabeth C. Mosby to Trustmark National Bank, lot 11 of the Lambert Property.

Marcus L. Sullivan and Tangela Sullivan to Home Bank, lot 29 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Marcus L. Sullivan and Tangela Sullivan to Home Bank, lot D of a division of a portion of Westview Subdivision.

Hannah Laura Durkin to Fidelity Bank, lot 56 Clifton Addition.

Treneka Jereese Hardin and Larry Hardin to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 68 The Hills Subdivision.

Donald Wallace Hinson Jr. and Margaret Lynn Hinson to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 20, 21 and 22 Lake Montrose Subdivision; lot 23 Lake Montrose Subdivision; a portion of lot 1 Montrose Plantation.

Tremeka Ford to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 67 South Broadmoor Subdivision.

Erick S. Redden to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 62 Broadmoor Subdivision, Second Development Revised.

Jeffrey E. Gamberi and Amy M. Gamberi to GMFS, LLC, lot 43 Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Kenneth B. Speaks and Gwendolyn A. Speaks to Wells Fargo Bank, land beginning at a 5/8 inch X 30 inch iron pin on the Westerly side of Lower Woodville Road.

PNP Natchez II, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land from the intersection of the northeasterly line of Main Street and the southeasterly line of Pine Street (now Martin Luther King Jr. Street).

William Garland Wills IV to GMFS, LLC, land beginning at a point on said easterly line of North Union Street.

Raven M. Campbell to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land commencing at the Northeast corner of Madison and Commerce Streets.

John A. White and Kathy H. White to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 200 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, Eleven Lot Addition to First Development.

Kathleen Ucinski and Henry Ucinski to United Mississippi Bank, lot C Woodhaven Subdivision, Second Development.

Casey L. Novak and Lindsay A. Novak to United Mississippi Bank, a 58.76 Acre Portion of Hedges Plantation and Elgin Plantation.

Margaret Anne Moore to United Mississippi Bank, lot 109 Oakland Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, June 24

Civil cases:

None.

Concordia Parish

June 18-24

Civil suits:

TD Bank USA v. Steve Barlow.

HYG Financial Services, Inc. v. Vidalia Industrial Facilities, LLC.

Succession of Jerry Gregg McLain.

Kha Layah Harbor v. Shakeyla Harbor. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Shakeyla Harbor.

Ty Royal Davis v. Shakeyla Harbor.

State of Louisiana v. Shakeyla Harbor.

Capital One Bank v. Gloria C. Gross.

Succession of Robert Earl Jones Jr.

Lindsay May v. Anthony Williams.

State of Louisiana v. Anthony Williams.

Chelsey Oneal v. Antrion L. Walker.

State of Louisiana v. Antrion L. Walker.

Ariel Sherbia v. Deartist Hudson.

State of Louisiana v. Deartist Hudson.

Divorces:

Roger Dewayne Davis v. LaToya Denise Shell.

Marriage license applications:

Larrie Gordon, 68, Ferriday to Christine Taylor, 63, Winnsboro, La.

Deed transactions:

Rosemary Beard Simmons to Susan Tisdale Gardner, lot 9, Block 92 Magoun Addition.

Franklin Bernard Cooley to Hunter Gibson, lot 94 Third Lola Annland Subdivision.

Sandra Ballard to Belinda Fuller Rushing, lots 16, 11, 12 and 15 Minorca Fishing Camp Lots.

The Dock on Lake St. John, LLC to Gaubert Commercial Properties, LLC, Spokane Plantation.

Emfinger Property Management, LLC to Jorge B. Alvarado, lot 70, Unit 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Brandy C. Butcher to Terri Lewis, lots 11 and 12, Block 79 of the Town of Ferriday.

Peggy Skates to Wanda Freeman Lipscomb, lot 25 Panola Cove Plantation.

Gregory K. Cowart to Wanda Freeman Lipscomb, lot 26-B, a 1.75 acre tract, Panola Cove Development.

Jerry Claud King Jr. to Charles Bo Sproles, Tract E-1, 1.13 acres, Whitehall Plantation.

James David Stamps to Barry Alan Skates, lots 9 and 10 Minorca Fishing Camp Lots.

First Baptist Church of Ferriday to Lausha Marie White, lots 1 and 2, Block 11 of the Town of Ferriday.

Mortgages:

Thomas Bradley Mount to GMFS, LLC, lots 7 of lost 1, 2 and 3 of the partition of the Estate of Nathan Calhoun.

James Scott Smith to Delta Bank, lot 106 of lot 6 Windemere Plantation.

Gaubert Commercial Properties, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, lots 4, 7 and 5 in Block 92 Magoun Plantation.

Terri Lewis to Delta Bank, lots 11 and 12 in Block 79 of the Town of Ferriday.

Charles Bo Sproles to Delta Bank, lot 13, Block 6 in Unit 2 Woodland Subdivison.

Lausha Marie White to United Mississippi Bank, lots 1 and 2 in Block 11 of the Town of Ferriday.