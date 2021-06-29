Crime Reports: June 30, 2021
Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Melanie Hawkins, 33, 57 Providence Road, Natchez, on charges of one count of contempt of court: failure to appear and three counts of false pretenses. No bond set on any charges.
Arrests — Sunday
Scarlett Kaneisha Groce, 29, 19 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Austin James Scott, 27, 1002 Eastwood Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Bond set at $750.00.
Cartrell Harris, 63, 39-A Marin Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Arrests — Saturday
Johnathan Wayne Baker, 22, 206 Reed Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any charges.
Arrests — Friday
Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 20, 10 Rand Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault – domestic violence and escape of prisoners. Bond set at $750.00 on simple assault – domestic violence charge and $10,000.00 on escape of prisoners charge.
Brenda Karen Dorest, 49, 137 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $798.75.
Arrests — Thursday
Whitley Ann Williams, 32, 200 Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of controlled substance violations (felony) and one count of controlled substance violations (misdemeanor). Bond set at $10,00.00 each on two counts of controlled substance violations (felony) and $750.00 on one count of controlled substance violations (misdemeanor).
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/East Woodlawn Avenue.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.
Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop at Dominos.
Theft on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Taylor Road.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Shoplifting on North Shields Lane.
Abandoned vehicle on High Street.
Accident on Commerce Street.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.
Disturbance on Eastwood Road.
Juvenile problem on Ram Circle.
Property damage on Dumas Drive.
Disturbance on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Juvenile problem on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Intelligence report on East Woodlawn Avenue.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road/Bluesky Exxon.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Christopher Howard Sewell, 51, 317 Eastmoor Drive, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Monday
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Sunday
Intelligence report on State Street.
Disturbance on Eastmoor Drive.
Accident on LaGrange Road.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Kenneth N. Fife, 19, 148 Providence road, Waterproof, on charges of possession of drugs, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and no tag lights.
Arrests — Saturday
Shayna Bresler, 32, 3400 Custer Drive, Plano, Texas, on charges of resisting an officer, principal to simple escape, false swearing for the purpose of violating.
Marcus Bresler, 40, 23656 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape and introduction of contraband into a Penal Institution.
Arrests — Friday
Nicole Marie Mata, 35, 104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of no proof of insurance, no tag, simple criminal damage to property and possession of Schedule II drugs.
Reports — Tuesday
Unwanted person on Airport Road
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Suspicious person on US84
Unwanted person on Louisiana 15
Alarms on Louisiana 3232
Reports — Monday
Alarms on Robert Webber Drive
Disturbance on Jordan Alley
Alarms on Louisiana 569
Unwanted person on Warren Street
Attempted break in on Plouden Bayou
Road
Theft on Cottondale Court
Medical call on Faircloth Drive
Fire on Lynn Street
Fight on Doyle Road
Theft on US 84
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Theft on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive
Miscellaneous call on Wimberly Road
Loose horses on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Cowan Street
Medical call on Lillian Road
Fight on Rabb Road
Medical call on Mack Moore Road
Medical call on Loomis Lane
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on B Beard Road
Miscellaneous call on Panola Drive
Disturbance on Cottondale Court
Disturbance on Vidalia Drive
Medical call on MLK
Alarms on Louisiana 568
Miscellaneous call on Doty Road
Disturbance on Louisiana 565
Alarms on Earl Davis Road
Disturbance on MLK drive
Disturbance on Louisiana Avenue
Loose horses on Knocker Road
Miscellaneous call on Park Drive
Miscellaneous call on Burl Roberts Road
Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue
Disturbance on Guido Road
Alarms on Louisiana 15
Auto Accident on Louisiana 566
Miscellaneous call on guido road
Medical call on E.E. Wallace
Theft on Louisiana 65
Reports — Saturday
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Criminal damage to property on White Lane
Miscellaneous call on Robbins Lane
Medical call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Garden Drive
Alarms on US84
Alarms on Miranda Drive
Cruelty to animals on Louisiana 565
Disturbance on Margaret Circle
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425
Miscellaneous call on Doty Road
Medical call on Spruce Street
Fight on Crestview Drive
Medical call on Circle Drive
Disturbance on Carter Street
Reports — Friday
Unwanted person on Skipper Drive
Medical call on Miranda Drive
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Alligator in ditch on Louisiana 65
Medical call on Cowan Street
Alarms on Louisiana 3232
Auto accident on US 84
Alarms on Louisiana 568
Miscellaneous call on Airport Road
Alarms on Louisiana 568
Miscellaneous call on Burl Roberts Road
Miscellaneous call on Minorca Road
Miscellaneous call on Vail Acres Road
Auto Accident on Louisiana 65
Medical call on Rabb Road
Medical call on Drumgoole Street
Vidalia Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Lakeisha R. Green, 24, 16A Westlake Drive, Ferriday, on charges of principal to theft.
Shelby L. Martin, 25, 120 Pear Street, Ridgecrest, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Arrests — Friday
Rickey Lonnea Herron, 63, 509 Front Street, Jonesville, on charges of fraudulent acquisition of a credit card.
James Farmer, 36, 40 Sergeant Prentiss Drive, Natchez, on two bench warrants for failure to appear.