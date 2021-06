Funeral services for Glen Edward Atkins, Sr., 40, of Clayton, La., will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Concordia Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery in Clayton. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Atkins, son of Willie “Bill” Dailey and Bessie Mae Atkins Montgomery was born in Ferriday and died June 25, 2021, at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.