Funeral services for Gloria Jean Buford, 74, of Ferriday, LA were held June 29, 2021 from the Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial followed at the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Wildsville, La.

Mrs. Buford, daughter of Jimmie and Susana Collins Buford was born in Ferriday and died June 23, 2021, at her residence.