Nov. 23, 1950 – June 25, 2021

Issac “Ike” P. Harris, 70, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin, Elizabethtown, KY.

SFC Issac P. Harris, a native of Radcliff, KY, was born November 23, 1950 to I.P. Hall and Cora Bell Queen Harris of Fayette, MS. He was educated in the Jefferson County School System and after graduation attended Alcorn State University until he enlisted in the United States Army to serve his country. Mr. Harris retired from the United States Army, but maintained memberships with VFW Post #10281 and Military Order of the Cootie, Nit Pickers Pup tent 7. He was affectionately known as “Ike” and never met a stranger. He loved his family and would travel to visit them annually before he became ill.

SFC Issac P. Harris was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Jacqueline Ditto; his sister, Susie Marie Jackson; and his brother Dr. John Kennedy Colenberg.

He leaves to cherish his memories three children, Issac Harris Jr., Patrick Harris, Kimberly Harris; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six siblings, Kennie Rowan, Lillie Lee-Henderson, Isaac P. Colenberg, Sr. (Katie), Rev. Dr. Elvis E. Colenberg, Sr. (Sadria Faye), Shelby D. Hall, Sr., Dr. Vera Hall all of Fayette, MS; his devoted companion of nineteen years, Peggy Daniel; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY.