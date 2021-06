Jan. 27, 1947– June 23, 2021

MONTEREY — Graveside services for Marlene Deville, 74, of Monterey, La., who passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Ochsner’s Medical Center in New Orleans, La., will be held at Paris Cemetery, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at noon with Bro. Jack Knapp officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.