FAYETTE — Graveside services for Martha Jean Nealy, 57, of Fayette, formerly of Mendenhall, who died Friday, June 25, 2021, at her residence in Fayette, will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Jones Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Hermanville with Rev. Lonnie O’Quinn officiating. Services will be under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home. Face masks or face coverings are required.