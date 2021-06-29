Paul Jefferson

June 29, 2021

Funeral services for Paul Jefferson, 57, of Ferriday, La., will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. form the Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Jefferson, son of Abe Stevenson and Lucille Jefferson was born in Ferriday and died June 24, 2021, at his residence.

