Aug. 10, 1927 – June 27, 2021

Graveside service for Robert “Bobby” Earl Jones Sr., 93, of Ferriday, La., who passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Ferriday, La., will be held at Fern Park Cemetery in Natchitoches, La., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at noon, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.