Aug. 1, 1959 – June 22, 2021

Brenda C. Smith was born in Natchez, on August 1, 1959, to William Bell and Mary L. Scaife. She was affectionately known as “Brenda Cal” to family members and close friends. She departed this life on June 22, 2021, in Hattiesburg.

Brenda attended Natchez Adams School District.

She was a CNA and homemaker for most of her life.

She accepted Christ at an early age at Pleasant Green Baptist church. She later moved her fellowship to Bright Star Baptist Church until she became ill.

Brenda lived life to the fullest, loved to travel, and was adventurous. She had wonderful and quick-witted sense of humor. She loved listening to music and taking care of others.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her husband of twenty-five years, James Smith, and a brother.

Brenda leaves to cherish her precious memories: father, William (Mildred) Bell of Natchez; one son, Corey (Hannah) Riggs of Shreveport, La.; one daughter, Christy (Johnny) Marshall of Texas; eight grandchildren, Kordashia Riggs, Felixia Bethley, Kaylee Dorsey, Royalty Hawkins, Corey Riggs, Jr., Elijah White, Trendon and Alannah Dumas; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Denise Williams and Jackie Kennedy of Natchez; four brothers, Christopher Nelson Sr. of Natchez, Curtis (Patricia) Purnell of Fayette, Ernest (Linda) Purnell of North Carolina, and Nathaniel (Teresa) Myles of Florida; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Winfield Funeral Home. A visitation will be Friday, July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 3rd at 11 a.m. in Webb Winfield Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Johnathan T. Hargrave officiating, and the burial will follow at First Mosby Cemetery.