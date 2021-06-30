Vidalia child dragged by school bus while getting off

Published 4:27 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

(File photo, The Natchez Democrat)

VIDALIA — A young child was involved in a school bus accident Wednesday afternoon on Azalea Street in Vidalia.

School officials said the accident involved a lower elementary school student. Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said the child was apparently dragged a short distance by the school bus as she was getting off after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Concordia Parish School District outgoing superintendent Whest Shirley said that the child appeared to be OK and is being checked out in a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The incident is still being investigated by the Vidalia Police Department.

