William T. Loyd

July 13, 1928 – June 29, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for William “Bill” Loyd, 92, of Natchez, who went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Jackson will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Russell Wagoner officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Loyd was born July 13, 1928, in Montrose, Arkansas, the son of Walter L. Loyd and Ruth Johnson Loyd.

In 1958 he moved to Natchez where he worked as a lumber inspector for several lumber companies in the Mississippi and Louisiana area. His greatest joy was time with his family.

Mr. Loyd was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann, his son Buddy, his Mother and Father, Walter and Ruth Loyd. Also preceding him, his brother Walter Lee Loyd and sister, Cissy Steinbeck.

Those who survive him are two sons, Tommy (Charlene) of Magee, MS, and Jimmy (Becky) of Natchez, MS; two daughters, Allison (Patrick) Monarch of Shreveport, LA and Ruthie (Steve) Heard of Brandon, MS. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and his very special life-long best friend, Billy Bates Pierce.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.