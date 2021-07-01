Dec. 8, 1933 – June 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Alice Robinson Donaldson, 87, of Natchez, who died June 25, 2021, will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

So many precious memories will linger in the hearts of those who loved her dearly – her husband, Winston Donaldson; three daughters, Cordelia (John) Pou, Estella Robinson, and Lecora Robinson; four sons, Henry (Marsha) Robinson, Jr, Darnell Robinson, Johnny Ray (Sharon) Robinson, and Alex Robinson; Sister-in-Law, Ella Winchester; grandchildren, Cedric, Trabarri, Corey, Latrice, Tonia, Brandon, and Bria Robinson, Serena Dixon, Herbert Steadman and a host of other relatives.

Online condolences may be sent at www.bateastememorial.com.