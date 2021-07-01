Alice Robinson Donaldson

Published 12:46 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

By Staff Reports

Donaldson

Dec. 8, 1933 – June 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Alice Robinson Donaldson, 87, of Natchez, who died June 25, 2021, will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

So many precious memories will linger in the hearts of those who loved her dearly – her husband, Winston Donaldson; three daughters, Cordelia (John) Pou, Estella Robinson, and Lecora Robinson; four sons, Henry (Marsha) Robinson, Jr, Darnell Robinson, Johnny Ray (Sharon) Robinson, and Alex Robinson; Sister-in-Law, Ella Winchester; grandchildren, Cedric, Trabarri, Corey, Latrice, Tonia, Brandon, and Bria Robinson, Serena Dixon, Herbert Steadman and a host of other relatives.

Online condolences may be sent at www.bateastememorial.com.

More News

Alice Robinson Donaldson

Computer theft at Natchez High School may have compromised student information

Bettye Marie Birdie

Mississippi State wins first National Championship, shuts out Vanderbilt

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Is your pet afraid of fireworks?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Email newsletter signup