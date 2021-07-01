Entergy customers experience outages during planned maintenance

NATCHEZ — Planned power outages have occurred in a neighborhood just north of Duncan Park over the last couple of weeks while Entergy crews work to update lines, Entergy spokesman Tim Runnels said.

The temporary outages have occurred on an off again, some of them lasting only a few hours and some taking up an entire day. Most of the affected customers are in the 500 Block of Park Place, Runnells said. Other affected streets include Cherry and Walnut streets, Duncan and Auburn Avenue, Winchester Road and Magnolia Place, he said.

One such outage occurred in the neighborhood of Winchester Road on Thursday.

Nearly 80 Entergy customers lost power just before 9 a.m., leaving them without power in the hot summer weather for more than 8 hours. Entergy’s website stated “reliability maintenance and upgrades are underway” in the area and estimates power will be restored by 2:30 a.m.

Runnels said customers who would lose power due to maintenance were notified in advance so they could prepare as much as possible.

“We’re notifying customers by our automatic call system and we try to communicate with them the best we can to let them know this would take place,” he said. “I realize that doesn’t help much during the hot summer. I know it has been an inconvenience and we appreciate our customers patience.”

The planned outages are a necessary part of the work to upgrade high voltages lines by replacing the existing copper wire with aluminum while also replacing cross arms and insulators to improve Entergy’s service to the customers in that area, Runnels said.

Entergy’s website also showed additional power outages occurred after 4 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood around Northampton Road, located just off of U.S. 61 South, also affecting more than 70 people.

Runnel said this outage may have been caused by a damaged power line and is unrelated to the ongoing maintenance. Entergy’s website showed that power had been restored to the neighborhood within two hours.

Runnels said contractors are nearing the end of the maintenance work and it should be completed withing the next week and one half.

“I do not know if more outages will take place during that time,” he said. “We’re trying to reduce the number of outages as much as possible.”