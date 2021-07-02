Crime reports: July 4, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Friday

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Harassment on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Reports — Thursday

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Oakwood Lane.

Pursuit on Martins Lane.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Burglary on South Canal Street.

False alarm on Mt. Carmel Drive.

Sixteen traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North Keyway.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Walmart.

Accident on Devereaux Drive/Walgreens.

Traffic stop at Parking Lot of Great River.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on South Union Street.

Intelligence report on Creek Street.

Assisting motorist on John R. Junkin Drive.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Parkway.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Burger King.

Reckless driving on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Animal Medical Center.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

False alarm on Tyler Circle.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive/Adams County Nursing Center.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.

Burglary on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two harassment reports on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Aaron’s.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Woodhaven Drive.

Unwanted subject on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Property damage on Lewis Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

D’Vonte Marquel Leonard, 26, 4056 Spencer Street, Natchez, on charges of two counts of burglary of a dwelling. Held on $50,000 bond.

Omari Jaiquan Smith, 19, charged with attempted murder. Held without bond.

Keldrick Dontae Washington, 30, 7 ½ Gordon Street, Natchez, on charges of eight counts of felon carrying concealed weapon, one count of wrongful access to telecommunications messages by cellular telephone, and four counts of possession of stolen firearm. Held on $310,000 bond.

Whitley Ann Williams, 32, 200 Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of controlled substance violations. Held on $20,000 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Jadarrius James McKnight, 21, 303-A Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman. Held on $50,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Robert Luther Bailey, 48, 50 Lee Parker Road, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Christopher Mancini Combs, 38, 1217 Magnolia Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of controlled substance. Held without bond.

Amanda Paige Martinez, 34, 1331 U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Tyisha Lesha Starks, 28, 12 James Brown Avenue, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief. Held on $250.00 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Threats on State Street.

Accident on Prospect Road.

Traffic stop on Grove Acres Road.

Theft on Tanglewood Road.

Disturbance on Warbler Court.

Scam on Angie Lane.

False alarm on Rushing Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Mazique Lane.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on West Wilderness Road.

Intelligence report on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Suspicious activity on Tubman Circle.

Threats on State Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Shots fired on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road/Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road/Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Accident on Springfield Road.

Accident on State Street.

Animal cruelty on Sandpiper Road.

Unwanted subject on Dewberry Circle.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

David W. Reid, 40, 182 Burl Roberts Road, Vidalia, on charge of simple burglary.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Loose horses on Levee Road

Reports — Thursday

Nuisance animals on Wildsville Road

Welfare check on Wildlife Fisheries Road

Medical call on Stone Street

Unwanted person on Traxler Road

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Theft on Louisiana 15

Auto theft on Doty Road

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Alarms on Louisiana 569

Harassing call on Hammett Addition Circle

Auto accident on Loomis Street

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 568

Miscellaneous call on Cypress Lane