Happy Fourth of July! Annual fireworks at lake puts exclamation point on holiday celebration

Published 7:06 am Sunday, July 4, 2021

By benhillyer

What started as a family fireworks show more than 10 years ago has turned into an annual Fourth of July tradition for people on Lake Concordia.

Boats on the lake moved into position and people took their seats along the shoreline to celebrate the holiday by watching multiple rounds of firework explode above the lake at the house of Dr. Ken and Karen Stubbs.

Here are a few images from Saturday night’s show

