Photo Gallery: Lake St. John celebrates 29th annual Flotilla

Published 10:19 am Sunday, July 4, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Lake St. John’s 29th annual Lake St. John Flotilla was a sea of red, white and blue and other fun-themed decorated boats on Saturday. Lake goers watched from the water and from land as boats made their pass and showed off their creativity.

Winners of the decorated boat contest were as follows:

  • Overall, First Place winner is Tabitha Wroten with her entry, “Home of the Brave, Land of the Free,” featuring an inflatable Uncle Sam and covered bow to stern with red, white and blue flags.
  • Second Place is William Barnes with his entry, “Willie Good Time,” with a large cutout of Willie Nelson’s head and red, white and blue stripes along the side of the boat.
  • Third Place is Mike Cook with his entry, “Just Chilling,” featuring an ice chest full of holiday spirits.
  • Fourth Place is Brandy Boles with “Gumbo,” a Mardi-Gras boat that screams Louisiana, complete with inflatable alligator figures.

