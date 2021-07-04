Three arrests made in shooting incident Saturday evening

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Department made three arrests in connection to a separate shooting incident in the area of Watts Avenue Saturday night.

No one was injured but there were calls of multiple gunshots in the incident. Officers responded quickly, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. Law enforcement apprehended three suspects and recovered three AR-15s, a Glock 40, and a Glock 3.

A juvenile was arrested and charged with being in the possession of a stolen firearm. Ronnie Thompson and Jaheim Rashawn Johnson have been charged with discharging of firearms within city limits. Other charges could be pending, Daughtry said.

“Any individuals who try to settle disputes with guns or intermediate citizens of Natchez with guns or threats of violence, when we find them. They will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Daughtry said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.