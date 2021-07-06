Crime Reports: July 6, 2021
Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Lee Vander Jackson, 55, 11 Shaw Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $351.00.
Arrests — Sunday
Ryan Garrett Porter, 39, 211 Holly Drive, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $500.00 on disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace charge and $750.00 on resisting or obstructing arrest charge.
Kimberly Allison Tims, 42, 57915 Martin Street, Plaquemine, La., on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.
Ronnie Lee Thompson, 30, 583 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. No bond set.
Jaheim Rashawn Johnson, 19, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. No bond set.
Derrick Devonte Washington, 27, 125 Auburn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of shooting firearm in the city limits. No bond set.
Arrests — Saturday
Michael Shawn Coon, 52, 665 Kingston Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault; upon a law enforcement officer, fireman, et al. (felony) and resisting or obstructing arrest (misdemeanor). No bond set on either charge.
Kedrick Jermaine Johnson, age not provided, 216 St. Charles Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Ebony Rachelle Prater, 34, 2881 Winnebago Street, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of contempt; default in payment. Bond set at $542.00.
Eric Dwayne Dennis, 42, 92 Aldrich Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Arrests — Friday
Corey S. Latham, 28, 256 Quitman Road, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. No bond set.
Justin Albert Davis, 33, 15 South Circle Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Arrests — Thursday
Darrell Darnell Ross, 39, 9 Roundale Street, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and willful trespassing. Bond set at $500.00 on disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace charge and $750.00 on willful trespassing charge.
Reports — Tuesday
Traffic stop at MLK Snowballs.
Traffic stop at Blue Sky.
Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.
Theft on George F. West Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Monday
Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Abandoned vehicle on Fatherland Road.
Traffic stop on Creek Street.
Abandoned vehicle on East Steirs Lane.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Loud noise/music on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop at Pedro’s.
Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.
Shots fired on Rickman Street.
Reports — Sunday
Shots fired on Lafayette Street.
False alarm on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop at Home Hardware.
Accident on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Loud noise/music on North Circle Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Darreonte Glover, 19, 27 West Wilderness Road, on charge of burglary – all but dwelling. Held without bond.
Arrests — Monday
Michael Lickliter, 37, 107 Pecan Way, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Disturbance on Rand Road.
Threats on Southmoor Drive.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Intelligence report on Steam Plant Road.
Intelligence report at Greenwood Subdivision.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Monday
Arrest on North Broadway Street.
Property damage on West Wilderness Road.
Traffic stop on State Street.
Breaking and entering on Broadmoor Drive.
False alarm on Old Meadville Road.
Intelligence report on Horseshoe Drive.
Suspicious activity on West Wilderness Road.
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Montrell M. Tennessee, 31, 1365 Louisiana 900, Ferriday, on charges of 2nd degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon.
Melvin Keontay Cooke, 29, 318 MLK Boulevard, Ferriday, on two counts of 2nd degree murder, two counts of possessing a firearm while possessing controlled substances, one count of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute within 100 feet of a school. Manufacturing schedule Identity theft, monetary instrument abuse.
Arrests — Sunday
Rezon King, 21, 424 Morgan Town Road, Natchez, on charge of Possession of Marijuana.
Christy Woods, 44315 Audubon Acres, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.
Arrests — Saturday
Thomas R. Traylon, 23, 681 Linuceum Church Road, Pollock, on charges of Driving While Intoxicated 1st offense.
Samuel L. Edwards, 58, 2050 Louisiana 65, Ferriday, on charges of careless operation of a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
Arrests — Friday
Caurtnai Crisha Hill, 33, 10815 Downey Drive, Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, on charges of theft greater than $750
Artice Reshad McCray, 31, 111 Pasternack Street, Ferriday, on charges of two counts of simple criminal damage to property.
Reports — Tuesday
Disturbance on US 84
Medical call on Dogwood Street
Reports — Monday
Medical emergency on Louisiana 569
Fire on Lincoln Avenue
Attempted crime on US 84
Medical call on Shady Acres Circle
Medical call on Circle Drive
Disturbance on Black Bayou Road
Auto Accident on John Dale Drive
Welfare check on Sage Road
Possession of Stolen property on Concordia Avenue
Auto theft on Airport Road
Medical call on Camellia street
Disturbance on 5th street
Miscellaneous call on Griffin Street
Reports — Sunday
Loose horses on Doty Road
Suspicious person on Wall Street
Medical call on Minorca Road
Criminal damage to property on Sage Road
Auto accident on Fisherman Drive
Disturbance on 5th Street
Nuisance animals on National Guard Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Loud music on Levens Addition Road
Auto accident on Eagle Road
Medical call on Lynnwood Drive
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Disturbance on Audubon Acres Circle
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 909
Domestic call on Spruce Street
Reports — Saturday
Disturbance on Doyle Road
Auto theft on Louisiana 569
Criminal damage to property on Shady Lane
Hit and run on Carter Street
Fire on Louisiana 129
Auto accident on Louisiana 569
Auto accident on Kentucky Avenue
Fire on Fisherman Drive
Miscellaneous call on Stephens Road
Noise complaint on Ferriday Drive
Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard
Auto theft on First Street
Shots fired on Eagle Road
Auto accident on Louisiana 568
Reports — Friday
Medical call on Sycamore Street
Auto accident on US 84
Theft on Pearl Street
Theft on Airport Road
Auto accident on 7th street
Missing person on Doty Road
Theft on Hammett Addition Circle
Nuisance animals on Black Bayou Road
Fire on Biglane Road
Medical call on N Grove Drive
Auto Accident on Fisherman Drive