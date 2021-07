June 29, 1924 – July 3, 2021

Services for John William Traylor, 97, of Hammond, who died Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Hammond will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service at Laird Funeral Home.