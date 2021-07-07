Natchez adding Volleyball, holding tryouts July 19-21

Natchez Adams School District announced it has added volleyball for the 2021 to 2022 school year.

Anyone who is interested in playing volleyball at NHS must pickup a packet from the front office and fill it out. Packets are due July 15 by 10 a.m. and physicals are required to play Volleyball. Girls in 7th to 12th grade can play on the team and tryouts will be held in the basketball gym July 19 to July 21. Session one is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., session two is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and session three is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

NHS offices are closed on Fridays.