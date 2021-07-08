Donnie Ladell Hudson passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was 64 years old and a resident of Prairieville, La.

Donnie started as a welder and pipefitter in 1980 with C&S Oilfield Services in Natchez. He continued his career with Zachary Construction Corporation in 1986 as Project Manager until he retired in 2018. He worked as an independent contractor for several more years.

He enjoyed being in his happy place in the country and spending time with his family, especially his eight grandchildren. Donnie had a passion for hunting, golf, old cars, and woodworking. He was a devoted husband, faithful provider for his family and a sweet Poppa to his grands. He will truly be missed every day by his loved ones, but we rejoice that he is in heaven and whole again.

Visitation will be at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales, La., on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Laird’s Funeral Home, 408 N. Union St., Natchez, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at McBride Cemetery in McBride.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Castor Hudson; children, Kaitlyn Melancon (Glen), Jared Hudson (Blair), and Erin Delaune (Kolton); sisters, Kay Hudson Sandifer (Kyle), and Cindy Hudson; eight grandchildren, Bowen, Bryson, and Hadley Melancon, Hayes, Hollis, and Hunt Hudson, and Kerry and Kendal Delaune.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornie E. and Lyvonne N. Hudson; and grandparents, Joseph B. and Francis S. Hudson and Hubie and Luleen Nettles.

The pallbearers will be Kolton Delaune, Glen Melancon, Sammy Kuehn, Kyle Sandifer, Preston Hicks, and Mark Castor. We would like to give special thanks to Dr. Bryan Bienvenu and staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Our Lady of the Lake Baton Rouge Hospital Medicine Group, and all the nursing staff for their exceptional care throughout Donnie’s medical journey.

To send memories and condolences visit the guestbook at www.Oursofh.com.