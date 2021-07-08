Nov. 28, 1930 – July 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Juanita M. Odem, 90, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on July 5, 2021, in at her residence will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Christian Hope Baptist Church in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Scott officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. until service time at the Christian Hope Baptist Church.

Mrs. Juanita was born on November 28, 1930, in Natchez, to Willie Shaw and Virginia Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Shaw; mother and stepfather, Virgina Johnson Graves and Rev. Leroy Graves Sr.; two sisters, Virgina Lee Graves and Vivian Graves; one brother, Leroy Graves Jr.

Mrs. Juanita leaves to cherish her memories ten children, Patricia Hawkins, Esther Dennis, Joann Williams, Joseph King Jr., Edward King Sr., Brenda Williams, Mildred Barter, Ronald Shaw, Williams McCloud and Cynthia Washington; twenty-eight grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

