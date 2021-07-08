Natchez celebration, State of the City Address July 23

This is a time for celebration!

Coming off an exciting several weeks, from a record number of Juneteenth events just three weeks ago to the July Fourth concerts and events that drew thousands to our city last weekend, it can truly be said that spirits are high all across Natchez.

It’s a far cry from where we were just one year ago, when many doubted whether we would even survive the COVID pandemic.

We actually are doing far better than just surviving — Natchez is thriving!

Everywhere you look, signs of the Natchez Renewal are evident.

New residents, new businesses, new opportunities, New Jobs. We are living during times of great blessing and opportunity. And this is a time to celebrate.

For this reason, we are throwing a big party in Natchez, and everyone is invited. On Friday, July 23, at 5:30 p.m., I will give my first annual State of the City Address as Mayor.

It will be held at the Bandstand on the Historic Natchez Bluff.

Following the address, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., I will host a free party, open to everyone, at Rolling River Re-Loaded, which is located at 406 Main Street.

Legendary Natchez blues artist YZ Ealey will be performing with his entire band. It’s going to be a night to remember!

It’s important to note that our job is not done by any means. From economic development to fighting crime, we still have much to do.

Workforce Development, and Medical Economic Development remain major goals yet to be accomplished.

Our historic Recreational Renewal program, the restoration of our city parks, has yet to be implemented.

And beautification projects throughout our city are needed in a big way.

But it’s important to remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day. During this past year, we have had a major start — a successful beginning.

Home sales are up. New business applications are up. New building permits are up. Sales tax collections are up. And the count of new jobs is definitely up!

All of this has added to a growing positivity in Natchez, and with it, a growing sense of Unity.

It has long been my opinion that economic growth and job creation are the greatest equalizers known to a society, and while we celebrate, we will not rest until opportunity is available to all.

So please mark your calendars.

Please join us on the Bluff as we reflect on the successes of the past year.

And celebrate with us afterwards with YZ at Rolling River as we look forward to more blessings in our future.

God has truly blessed Natchez.

I am grateful to so many people in our community who have worked so hard to the make the Natchez Renewal a reality.

And I can’t wait to celebrate with each and every one of you.

Natchez Deserves More.

Dan M. Gibson is Mayor of Natchez.