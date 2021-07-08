Road construction at U.S. 61 and John R. Junkin Drive intersection

Published 10:20 am Thursday, July 8, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

An excavator digs into the left turn lane at the John R. Junkin Drive and U.S. 61 South intersection Thursday morning. MDOT officials expect the lane to be closed for the next week while they make repairs. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Road work at the intersection of John R. Junkin Drive and Seargent Prentiss Drive will cause a detour for some drivers in the area for the next week.

Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said the left turn lanes would be closed Thursday morning, preventing traffic from turning North on U.S. 61 from John R. Junkin Drive.

She said a lane was damaged due to a what could possibly be a leak in a pipe underground.

Work crews bore into road to find the source of the damage Thursday morning.

Hardy said MDOT officials expect the road closure to take place at the intersection for approximately one week to repair the turning lane. The straight lane that enters Trace Town Shopping Center and the right lanes that go to U.S. 61 South remain open at this time.

“MDOT officials are asking residents to make necessary adjustments and prepare for alternative routes in this area,” she said. “Thank you Natchez-Adams residents for your patience.”

