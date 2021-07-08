Feb. 2, 1972 – June 28, 2021

Funeral Services for Tyrolyn Johnson Odems, 49, of Natchez, who died June 28, 2021, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Marble Stone Baptist Church with Rev. Edward Brown officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Clearmount Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

She was born February 2, 1972, in Natchez to Betty Jean Johnson and Elijah Brown.

She attended Natchez public schools, Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College and worked as a social security adjudicator.

Her other interests included music, reading, and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Percy (Queen) Johnson, Rose Mae Brown and Elijah Saul and uncles Neno, Larry and Frankie Johnson.

Survivors include her parents; two children, Dante (Karisha) T. Weir Jr., Taivain Myles; five grandchildren Khaiden, Khialah and Kharte Weir, Brandon Peirce and Tala Raymond; Momma Lusrea Watson; six brothers, Antoine Johnson, Javis Johnson, Kerry Kemo Johnson, Kevin Collins, Derek Collins, Elijah Lontrell Brown; aunts, Illene Jones, Fabie (Carlton) Halloway, Penny (Leroy) Dukes, Lillian Lewis, Sandra Johnson, Dorothy Brown, Violet (Willie) Dunbar, Sharon Brown, Carloyn Brown, Eva (Malcom) Griffin and Jennifer Brown; uncles, Percy Johnson Jr., Kenny (Katie) Watson, Earl (Lawanda) Lyles, Louis Brown, Charles (Debra) Brown, Eric Brown, Terry (Alandra) Brown, Henry (Denise) Brown; great-grandmother Mrs. Annie Lee Johnson; stepmother Curley Collins Brown; a special friend Cedric Gooseberry and Mrs. Joyce Butler.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com.