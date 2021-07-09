Co-Lin to host 2021 Kids College Summer Camp

By Chloe Abernathy

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — The Copiah-Lincoln Community College Natchez Campus will be hosting the 2021 Kids College Summer Camp July 12 through 14 and July 19 through 21.

The 2021 Kids College Summer Camp is an event in which instructors from the Natchez and surrounding communities come together to provide children a way to discover their passion, organizers said.

The camp includes classes in tennis, cooking, science, art, dance and more. Each class is designed to educate children in a fun and interesting way while also developing interest in many new hobbies and skills.

Kids College Summer Camp Interim Coordinator Erica Tanner said this camp is a great way for kids to have fun and make memories this summer while also educating themselves in their personal area of interest.

“With each class, they are coming home at the end of the three days with something to show for it,” Erica Tanner said. “Whether it be a dance routine or canvas artwork with Kate Lee or an entire theatre dramatic act, they have something to show for it and they can share that with their families.”

Robin Person, who will be instructing a nature education class, said her goal is to get kids back into nature and to really grow their appreciation for the world around them. Person said her hope is that children will be able to get out from behind their games and screens and really grow to love being outdoors.

Kate Lee Laird, a local Natchez artist who will be teaching an art class at the Kids College Summer Camp, said she encourages parents to sign up their kids for this great opportunity.

“The kids will learn step-by-step painting techniques. The class will boost creativity, help them improve painting skills and explore colors while also learning about some famous artists,” Laird said, “Painting stimulates the imagination. It’s a great way to expose your child to an activity that helps them express themselves.”

Tanner said this camp is not just to help kids have a great time this summer. It also gives parents an opportunity to have a summer break as well.

“They can leave the kids with us and know that they are safe and having a great time,” Tanner said. “That way the parents can go out and get the things done that they need to get done whereas before they may not have had the opportunity on those days.”

The camp is available to children who have completed 1st through 8th grades. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. Registration for the camp is currently open and will remain open until the first day of each week’s classes. Due to limited spacing, anyone interested is encouraged to register early for guaranteed admittance.

For more information about this camp and the classes offered, please visit the Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s website at colin.edu/community/summer-camps.

To learn more about some of the instructors featured at this event, visit Person’s website at outsideinms.com or Kate Lee Laird’s website at kateleelairdart.com.