July 4 great fun and great community relations

To the editor:

The recent Hank Williams Jr. Festival was a resounding success in many ways.

Of great significance to residents of the Clifton Heights Historic District is the manner in which the festival was produced. Approximately one month ago, we had expressed our concerns about the noise impact that previous festivals on the bluff had caused in our neighborhood. Prior concerts on the bluff resulted in such intense musical vibrations that windows rattled and the music was so audible inside some houses that even television and air conditioning did not obliterate their effects.

I met with Mayor Dan Gibson and suggested a few ways to mitigate the problems — change the direction of the stage so it was not facing north and somewhat reduce the broadcast volume.

His sympathetic concern was evident. We asked. He listened. He acted. Problems solved. Thank you!

Mayor Gibson consulted with the Board of Aldermen and the festival organizers and explained the neighborhood’s concerns. The stage direction was changed; volume adjusted, and we all experienced a very happy and successful day.

We are also very grateful to John Norris and Arden Barnett, the festival organizers, for being sympathetic to our concerns and their willingness to adjust the planned layout. Changing the stage orientation made a huge difference.

Thank you also to Chesney Doyle and members of the Downtown Natchez Alliance for their efforts to harmonize the resurgence of downtown Natchez with the needs of the surrounding residential neighborhoods.

The tremendous and much needed revitalization of Natchez is due greatly to the leadership and dedication of everyone involved in making this much loved city vibrant once again. It is obvious that festivals and special events draw visitors and perhaps future residents to this remarkable city. We anticipate many more!

Karen Dardick

Clifton Heights Historic District resident, Natchez

Remove the confederate statue from Memorial Park

To the editor:

From the beginning in the garden, there were two people and one law was in place. The law was that nobody was to eat off a certain tree.

One individual decided to eat from the forbidden tree, and the other individual went along and did not state his opinion.

Here we are today, two thousand years later still having a problem making a choice of what is right or wrong.

The statue in Memorial Park, which is still standing, represents a period in history when blacks were in slavery working for other men for personal gain.

These people had no say about their own person or family members, and were treated as chattel, not humans.

This was a very horrific time in America! Some states felt so strongly about their beliefs that they even seceded from the Union.

One would think that with lives lost, families being broken up, leaving or turning against the Union, and losing the war would not be a period that we, Americans, would want to celebrate and remember. Therefore, in my opinion, our country should want to be honored and remembers by God’s two greatest laws or commandments. You should love God with all hear, soul and mind, and love your neighbor as yourself.

Finally, join Mr. Lee Ford and the Natchez Branch of the NAACP by making the choice to remove the confederate statue in Memorial Park, and showing your love by abiding by the Golden Rule.

Mildred Chatman,

Natchez