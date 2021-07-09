Triplett-Baker

Anna Elizabeth Baker of Church Hill and Howard Lester Triplett, Jr. of Jackson were married June 12, 2021, at Washington Methodist Church in Natchez, Mississippi, with the Ministers Tim Dryden and David Felker officiating.

The parents of the couple are Ruthie and Keene Baker of Church Hill and Mary and Les Triplett, Sr. of Flowood.

Music for the ceremony was provided by Gail Armstrong and Daniel Guedon, with Kate Seales as the wedding coordinator.

Bridesmaids were Tabitha Kingma, Jessica Jackson, and Marlee Wadsworth with Elizabeth Triplett and Olivia Seales serving as flower girls.

Groomsmen were Quin Baker, Rob Triplett, and Les Triplett, Sr.

Ushers were Hayden Wadsworth and Duncan Guedon, and program attendants were Kaci Guedon and Kamea Foster.

Following the ceremony, wedding photographs were taken by Lauren O’Quinn Wiley and a reception was held in the church annex.

After a wedding trip to Asheville, North Carolina, the couple will live in Flowood.