Flames destroy Vidalia United Methodist church early Sunday morning

Area firefighters have been called to a large fire at the Vidalia United Methodist Church in Oak Street Sunday morning.

Floyd Gardner, who lives in the neighborhood, sent these videos that he took early Sunday morning shortly after 5 a.m. of the sanctuary engulfed in flames.

Less than an hour later, only the brick walls from the building’s sanctuary were left standing as firefighters put out hot spots in the building.

