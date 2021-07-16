Crime reports: Saturday, July 17, 2021
Published 6:10 pm Friday, July 16, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Wednesday
Roniqua Rone McKnight, 26, 500 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $500.00 for first contempt of court: failure to appear charge and $750.00 on second contempt of court: failure to appear charge. No bond set for disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace charge.
Reports — Friday
Shots fired on Brenham Avenue.
Suspicious activity on Woodlawn Avenue.
Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.
Reports — Thursday
Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.
Two traffic stops on B Street.
Traffic stop at Walgreens.
False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
False alarm on O’Ferrall Street.
Accident on South Canal Street.
Traffic stop on North Union Street.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Property damage on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Hit and run on East Franklin Street.
Disturbance on Grand Soleil Boulevard.
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Jeff Davis Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop at Memorial Park.
Reports — Wednesday
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
False alarm on Cemetery Road.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Robbery on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.
Theft on Alta Road.
Traffic stop on B Street.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Loud noise/music on Lewis Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop at Walgreens.
Traffic stop at Merit Health.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Troy Tenacious Brooks, 27, 182 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault by physical menace. Held on $500.00 bond.
Vincent Jackson, 49, 47 Jasmine Street, Fayette, on charges of disturbing the peace. Held on $500.00 bond.
John Christopher Johnson, 45, 21 Foster Mound Road, Natchez, on charge of stalking. Released on $500.00 bond.
Dementric Vershaun McKnight, 29, 35 Brenham Avenue, Natchez, charged with murder. Released on $100,000 bond.
Todd Wayne Zaidle, 30, 116 Covington Road Apt. 53, Vidalia, La., on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.
Arrests — Wednesday
Ryan Joel Parker, 32, 25 Jones Road, Natchez, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and failure to register with employee. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Friday
Welfare concern/check on Grave Avenue.
Reports — Thursday
Disturbing the peace on Center Street.
Suspicious activity on Anna’s Bottom Road.
Harassment on State Street.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Two accidents on U.S. 61 North.
Trespassing on State Street.
Intelligence report on Ogden Road.
Disturbance on Mississippi State Highway 553.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Theft on Duck Pond Road.
Two intelligence reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Disturbance on Morgantown Road.
Dog problem on Sara Lane.
Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.
Disturbance on Brooklyn Drive.
Reports — Wednesday
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Intelligence report on Aldrich Street.
False alarm on Ruby Lane.
Traffic stop on Opal Drive.
Intelligence report on Wyatt Road.
Threats on U.S. 61 South.
Unwanted subject on Johnson Circle.
Warrant/affidavit on Ogden Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Reports — Friday
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Vehicle hit horse on Louisiana 425
Reports — Thursday
Theft on US 84
Auto Accident on N Hickory Street
Hit and run on Vail Acres Road
Unwanted person on Ron Road
Unwanted person on Sycamore Street
Unwanted person on Louisiana 569
Auto accident on US 84
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Medical call on Maryland Avenue
Medical call on Green Acres Road
Hit and run on Woodmount Drive
Alarms on Griffin Street
Miscellaneous call on Ferriday Drive
Miscellaneous call on Fisherman Drive
Fire on Louisiana 425
Stolen property on Louisiana 55