April 20, 1933 – July 14, 2021

David Ross Partridge was born in Mobile, Ala., on April 20, 1933, and passed away on July 14, 2021. He graduated from McGill Institute in 1950 and was later inducted into the McGill-Toolen Hall of Fame.

After attending Springhill College, then two years in the Army, he married Lee Weatherby and returned to Mobile, working for Page and Jones for 11 years as a dock superintendent. They then moved to Natchez and he worked as a petroleum marketer for Buffalo Services for many years. He was a longtime member of a mystic society.

While in Natchez, he was very active in the community. He was president of the country club and had a special knack for organizing charity golf tournaments. He served as president of the Natchez Chamber of Commerce and president of the Downtown Development Association. He was also president of the Mississippi-Alabama Petroleum Marketers Association. After retiring to Fairhope, he joined the Point Clear Rotary Club and was a 2-time Paul Harris fellow. He was a Eucharistic minister at Christ the King Church. He was a true Southern gentleman who loved his family, friends and community.

Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Anselm Partridge and Grace Druhan Partridge, his brothers, June and Jack Partridge, and his sister, Marion Partridge Johnson.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Lee Weatherby Partridge, and his six children: Weatherby Stallings, Amy Moran, Ridge Partridge, Clifton Partridge (Karen), Blakeslee Partridge (LeeLee) and Dearie Parden (Steve). His grandchildren are Major James Arnold, USMC, Steele Partridge, Sean Moran, Bisland Partridge, Devery Stallings, Will Regan, Ross Regan, James Morris, Andrew Partridge, Harrison Partridge and Lee Lazzari, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Partridge Cummings Nelson and his brother, James Druhan Partridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Christ the King Catholic Church, MD Anderson Cancer Center or Mobile Ballet. The family is grateful for all of the help from Kindred Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, July 20, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Daphne, Ala. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. in the church, with Mass at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Belforest Catholic Cemetery.