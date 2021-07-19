Sandra Carol Bunch McKay

Dec. 2, 1941 – July 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — A Memorial service for Sandra “Sandy” Carol Bunch McKay, 79, of Natchez, who left us Saturday July 17, 2021, at Adams County Nursing Center in Natchez, will be Wednesday July 21, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vicki Landrum officiating.

Burial will be at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, followed by memorial service at 4:30.

Sandy was born December 2, 1941, in Tampa, Florida the daughter of Lewis Henry and Ruby Lee Thomasson Bunch.

She was a 1959 graduate of Brandon High School. She attended the University of Tampa. She worked as an insurance agent for 40 plus years and won many awards for her expertise in the industry. She never met a stranger and had a lot of charisma which drew people to her. Her laugh and charming personality made it so much fun to be in her company. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Natchez and spread her love to all she knew.

Mrs. McKay was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Henry and Ruby Bunch; and her brother Lewis, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James “Jim” McKay; her sister, Virginia Sampson (Hugh); her brother Alan Bunch (Sue); her nieces Lisa Tisdel (Derek), and Julie Poe (Neal); her nephews, David Sampson and Brian Bunch (Andrea); her great nephews, Ty, Connor and Landon Tisdel and Collin Bunch; and her great niece Beckett Bunch. She is also survived by her many loving cousins in the Brandon, Plant City and Seffner areas in Florida and so many friends and former co-workers in the Natchez area.

Special thanks go to Tiffany, Delia, and the nurses and aides at Adams County Nursing Center and to Gina and Janet from Hospice who helped our family so much to give Sandy the loving care she needed during these past several months. They are true angels on Earth and we so appreciate all they did to make her comfortable at a very difficult time in her life.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of choice in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.