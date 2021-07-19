Traffic advisory: Only one left-turn lane at U.S. 84, U.S. 61 intersection

Published 1:51 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued a traffic advisory Friday regarding a left-turn lane at the intersection of U.S. 84 or John R. Junkin Drive, and U.S. 61 North.

According to a graph from MDOT, the two left-turning lanes of the intersection will be closed to traffic as MDOT performs work there. However, traffic still be will be able to use one of the center lanes to turn left from U.S. 84 to U.S. 61 North and can still use the far-right lane turn right onto U.S. 61 South.

“Traffic signs will be in place to direct traffic,” MDOT states. “Motorists may encounter traffic congestion and should plan accordingly.”

