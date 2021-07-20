Crime Reports: July 21, 2021

Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

By Staff Reports

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Todd Wayne Zaidle, 30, 303 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt; default in payment. Find set at $224.00 on first count and $444.00 on second count.

Eric David Mixon, 36, 25124 Taylor Creek Road, Amite, La., on charges of kidnapping and sexual battery. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Gloucester Court.

Reports — Sunday

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Nancy Court.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Theft on Bingaman Lane.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Minor Street.

Fight in progress on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Overton Road.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

None.

Arrests — Sunday

None.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Airport Road.

Intelligence report on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Intelligence report on Damon Avenue.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jude Thomas Knight, 49, 242 Marlette Road, Clayton, on charges of theft greater than $750 and careless operation.

Arrests — Sunday

Hailey G. Adams, 21, 632 Deacons Wells Road, Ferriday, on warrant for other agency.

Michael L. Adams, 37, 15048 Louisiana 124, Jonesville, on charges of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of a fire arm while in possession of controlled substances, felon with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers and speeding.

Barney L. Adams, 15048 Louisiana 124, Jonesville, on charges of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers.

Kenneth Woods Jr., 23, 408 Louisiana 565, Jonesville, on a P&P hold. 

Arrests — Saturday

Randy E Williams, 45, 26A West Lake Drive, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, resisting an officer and second-degree battery.

Arrests — Friday

Aaron T. Atkins, 29, 5445 Essenn Lane, Baton Rouge, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, carrying weapon while in possession of controlled substances, failure to register vehicle.

Alex L. Griffin Jr., 19, 204 Bingham Road, Clayton, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Chad A. Michel, 39, 1618 Camellia Street, Vidalia, on charges for bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Monday

Auto accident on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on US 84

Auto theft on East Road 

Unwanted person on Margaret Circle

Theft on Louisiana 3203

Juvenile problem on Robert Lewis Drive 

Bench warrant on US 84

Auto accident on US 84

Auto Accident on US 84

Disturbance on Louisiana 65

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 907

Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane

Medical call on Robert Gray Street 

Disturbance on Brown Alley 

Threats on Westlake Drive 

Fire on Louisiana 566

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Medical call on MLK Boulevard 

Disturbance on Washington Heights Road 

Disturbance on Len Haven Drive

Aggravated Burglary on Louisiana 131

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road 

Possession of stolen property on Moose Lodge Road 

Reports — Sunday

Miscellaneous call on Goodin Drive

Disturbance on Ralphs Road 

Loose Bovine on Louisiana 565

Nuisance animals on Fisherman Point

Theft on Summer Lane

Medical call on Bayou Drive 

Medical call on Louisiana 900

Cruelty to animals on Bailey Circle 

Donkeys on Moose Lodge Road 

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on Miller Street 

Medical call on Clark Circle 

Fight on US 84 

Reports — Saturday

Loose horses on Southside Drive 

Medical call on Traxler Road 

Disturbance on Carter Street

Alarms on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Cross Street

Welfare check on Louisiana 565

Disturbance on Pear Street

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on N Grove Drive 

Fire on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive 

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive

Fire on Green Acres Road 

Disturbance on US 84

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Louisiana 900

Miscellaneous call on Miranda Drive 

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road 

Medical call on Peach Street

Auto accident on McAdams Road 

Medical call on N Grove Drive 

Fight on N E.E. Wallace Boulevard 

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Reckless driving on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Concordia Park Drive 

Medical call on Azalea Street

Medical call on Kyle Road 

Unwanted person on N Grove Drive

Medical call on Ralphs Road 

Miscellaneous call on Grape Street

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Todd Wayne Zaidle, 30, 303 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt; default in payment. Find set at $224.00 on first count and $444.00 on second count.

Eric David Mixon, 36, 25124 Taylor Creek Road, Amite, La., on charges of kidnapping and sexual battery. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Gloucester Court.

Reports — Sunday

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Nancy Court.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Theft on Bingaman Lane.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Minor Street.

Fight in progress on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Overton Road.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

None.

Arrests — Sunday

None.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Airport Road.

Intelligence report on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Intelligence report on Damon Avenue.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jude Thomas Knight, 49, 242 Marlette Road, Clayton, on charges of theft greater than $750 and careless operation.

Arrests — Sunday

Hailey G. Adams, 21, 632 Deacons Wells Road, Ferriday, on warrant for other agency.

Michael L. Adams, 37, 15048 Louisiana 124, Jonesville, on charges of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of a fire arm while in possession of controlled substances, felon with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers and speeding.

Barney L. Adams, 15048 Louisiana 124, Jonesville, on charges of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers.

Kenneth Woods Jr., 23, 408 Louisiana 565, Jonesville, on a P&P hold. 

Arrests — Saturday

Randy E Williams, 45, 26A West Lake Drive, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, resisting an officer and second-degree battery.

Arrests — Friday

Aaron T. Atkins, 29, 5445 Essenn Lane, Baton Rouge, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, carrying weapon while in possession of controlled substances, failure to register vehicle.

Alex L. Griffin Jr., 19, 204 Bingham Road, Clayton, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Chad A. Michel, 39, 1618 Camellia Street, Vidalia, on charges for bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Monday

Auto accident on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on US 84

Auto theft on East Road 

Unwanted person on Margaret Circle

Theft on Louisiana 3203

Juvenile problem on Robert Lewis Drive 

Bench warrant on US 84

Auto accident on US 84

Auto Accident on US 84

Disturbance on Louisiana 65

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 907

Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane

Medical call on Robert Gray Street 

Disturbance on Brown Alley 

Threats on Westlake Drive 

Fire on Louisiana 566

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Medical call on MLK Boulevard 

Disturbance on Washington Heights Road 

Disturbance on Len Haven Drive

Aggravated Burglary on Louisiana 131

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road 

Possession of stolen property on Moose Lodge Road 

Reports — Sunday

Miscellaneous call on Goodin Drive

Disturbance on Ralphs Road 

Loose Bovine on Louisiana 565

Nuisance animals on Fisherman Point

Theft on Summer Lane

Medical call on Bayou Drive 

Medical call on Louisiana 900

Cruelty to animals on Bailey Circle 

Donkeys on Moose Lodge Road 

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on Miller Street 

Medical call on Clark Circle 

Fight on US 84 

Reports — Saturday

Loose horses on Southside Drive 

Medical call on Traxler Road 

Disturbance on Carter Street

Alarms on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Cross Street

Welfare check on Louisiana 565

Disturbance on Pear Street

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on N Grove Drive 

Fire on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive 

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive

Fire on Green Acres Road 

Disturbance on US 84

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Louisiana 900

Miscellaneous call on Miranda Drive 

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road 

Medical call on Peach Street

Auto accident on McAdams Road 

Medical call on N Grove Drive 

Fight on N E.E. Wallace Boulevard 

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Reckless driving on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Concordia Park Drive 

Medical call on Azalea Street

Medical call on Kyle Road 

Unwanted person on N Grove Drive

Medical call on Ralphs Road 

Miscellaneous call on Grape Street

More News

Rain impacts classic, tournament plays on

Courthouse Records: July 21, 2021

Court Case Conclusions: July 21, 2021

Crime Reports: July 21, 2021

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you feel Natchez has progressed under Dan Gibson’s leadership in his first year as mayor?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Email newsletter signup