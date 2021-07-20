NASD students tell stories through shadows; work on display

NATCHEZ — A unique photography exhibit is on display at the Judge George W. Armstrong Library, 220 S. Commerce St.

Called “Shadow Stories,” the exhibit is a collaboration among the Fallin Career and Technology Center in Natchez, the Mississippi Alliance for Arts Education and the Natchez Adams School District.

The exhibit features six panels, each containing several photographs by students in the Digital Media Technology Program at Fallin.

The students traveled around Natchez taking pictures that tell a story solely through shadows.

The students’ stops included Duncan Park golf and tennis facilities, the Natchez Bluff, and Melrose.

Students were accompanied by G. Mark LaFrancis, a long-time photography instructor and journalist.

“Mr. LaFrancis is the teaching artist who works with my Digital Media students at Fallin Career and Technology Center here in the Natchez Adams School District,” said Laveria Green, the teacher in the Digital Media Technology class.

“Under Mr. LaFrancis’ guidance, my students were able to create this beautifully unique ‘Shadows’ photo exhibit. Mr. LaFrancis has worked with my Digital Media class for several years now and has inspired the students to produce exhibits that have been displayed and admired throughout the community. We look forward to working with Mr. LaFrancis for the upcoming school year. The students are ready to get out with those cameras. Enjoy ‘Shadows’ and keep an eye out for exciting new projects.”

Previous exhibits were a photo essay of the Natchez City Cemetery, and an exhibit called “Faces and Hands,” featuring a variety of individual portraits and their hands.

A filmmaker, LaFrancis also has taught digital video techniques to the students who have won a variety of awards for their short films.

The Mississippi Alliance for Arts Education is a statewide nonprofit organization promoting arts education.

MAAE is partially funded through grants, including grants from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

MAAE has partnered with more than a dozen schools statewide that have welcomed teaching artists in a wide range of disciplines, including dance, theatre, music, visual arts, and more.

The Armstrong Library is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Organizations and businesses in the Miss-Lou may host one of the Fallin students’ exhibits by calling LaFrancis at 601-442-0980.